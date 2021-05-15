Former flight attendant Ivy To is now a venue manager for Italian restaurant Crit Room in Sheung Wan. Photo: Sam Tsang Former flight attendant Ivy To is now a venue manager for Italian restaurant Crit Room in Sheung Wan. Photo: Sam Tsang
Former flight attendant Ivy To is now a venue manager for Italian restaurant Crit Room in Sheung Wan. Photo: Sam Tsang
City Weekend
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Jet-setting dreams grounded by Covid-19 pandemic, but Hong Kong flight attendants take off in new jobs, thanks to ‘priceless soft skills’

  • People skills, ability to deal with difficult customers, a plus for landing public-facing jobs
  • Losing their airline jobs opens new doors for some, while others can’t wait to fly again

Topic |   City Weekend
Laura Westbrook
Laura Westbrook

Updated: 8:00am, 15 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Former flight attendant Ivy To is now a venue manager for Italian restaurant Crit Room in Sheung Wan. Photo: Sam Tsang Former flight attendant Ivy To is now a venue manager for Italian restaurant Crit Room in Sheung Wan. Photo: Sam Tsang
Former flight attendant Ivy To is now a venue manager for Italian restaurant Crit Room in Sheung Wan. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE