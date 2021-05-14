A crowded street in Mong Kok shortly after the government eased social-distancing rules in mid-February. Photo: Sam Tsang A crowded street in Mong Kok shortly after the government eased social-distancing rules in mid-February. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: Hong Kong economy grows 7.9 per cent in first quarter, higher than forecast

  • Finalised data shows gross domestic product has risen slightly above expectations, as government economist paints optimistic full-year picture
  • First quarter of 2021 was marked by easing of coronavirus crisis and more freedom to socialise at restaurants and other businesses

Coronavirus Hong Kong
Kanis Leung
Updated: 5:23pm, 14 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
