A crowded street in Mong Kok shortly after the government eased social-distancing rules in mid-February. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: Hong Kong economy grows 7.9 per cent in first quarter, higher than forecast
- Finalised data shows gross domestic product has risen slightly above expectations, as government economist paints optimistic full-year picture
- First quarter of 2021 was marked by easing of coronavirus crisis and more freedom to socialise at restaurants and other businesses
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
A crowded street in Mong Kok shortly after the government eased social-distancing rules in mid-February. Photo: Sam Tsang