Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Catering arm of Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific could be next vendor for food scandal-plagued Covid-19 quarantine centre

  • Cathay Pacific Catering Services (HK) was invited to submit a bid to supply the Penny’s Bay camp after the previous caterer was fired over allegedly tainted food
  • However, the contract may not prove that lucrative, as a recent rule change means fewer residents are being sent into quarantine

Denise Tsang  and Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 9:00am, 16 May, 2021

People package food and supplies for those quarantined at Penny's Bay. Photo: Handout
