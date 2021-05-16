People package food and supplies for those quarantined at Penny's Bay. Photo: Handout
Catering arm of Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific could be next vendor for food scandal-plagued Covid-19 quarantine centre
- Cathay Pacific Catering Services (HK) was invited to submit a bid to supply the Penny’s Bay camp after the previous caterer was fired over allegedly tainted food
- However, the contract may not prove that lucrative, as a recent rule change means fewer residents are being sent into quarantine
