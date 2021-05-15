Hong Kong is the world’s busiest airport in terms of cargo traffic. Photo: Reuters
exclusive | Settle pilot visa issue soon or risk damage to air hub image, Hong Kong cargo operator warns government amid staff crunch
- Seven pilots at Hong Kong Air Cargo have been sidelined without pay and are waiting for their visa renewal applications to be approved
- HKAC wants Immigration Department to decide whether extension can be made for a longer period
Topic | Hong Kong aviation
