A local firm will be flying a 42-metre balloon in the shape of a character by the artist Kaws in cities around the world, but not Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Local creative firm to fly giant hot-air balloon in shape of Kaws’ Companion in cities around the world – but not Hong Kong

  • Hong Kong’s AllRightsReserved will launch the balloon shaped like the character by the American street artist in Britain later this year
  • The balloon is then expected to go on tour, but Hong Kong’s stringent aviation regulations and lack of flat, open spaces make it a poor fit

Denise Tsang
Updated: 10:08am, 17 May, 2021

