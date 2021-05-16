Hong Kong’s new jobless rate may fall to 6.5 per cent. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s jobless rate will drop noticeably due to sharp rebound in economy, easing of Covid-19 situation, finance minister says
- Paul Chan hopes unemployment and underemployment rates will fall sharply after city’s economy expanded by 7.9 per cent year on year in the first three months of 2021
- Jobless rate dropped to 6.8 per cent in the first quarter of this year, but still hovered around a 17-year high, with about 259,800 people unemployed
