Hong Kong Disneyland spent much of 2020 closed, and was forced to operate at lower capacity when it was not. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong Disneyland records worst-ever HK$2.7 billion loss amid coronavirus pandemic, marking sixth straight year in the red
- With the park open just 40 per cent of the time and tourists non-existent, losses were far worse than the previous year
- Despite the downturn, the resort, which is majority owned by the local government, has pressed forward with expansion plans that will last through 2023
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
