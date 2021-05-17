The governments of Hong Kong and Singapore have for a second time placed a highly anticipated travel bubble on hold. Photo: Getty Images The governments of Hong Kong and Singapore have for a second time placed a highly anticipated travel bubble on hold. Photo: Getty Images
The governments of Hong Kong and Singapore have for a second time placed a highly anticipated travel bubble on hold. Photo: Getty Images
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: Hong Kong, Singapore put travel bubble on hold for second time amid city state’s spike in cases

  • The move follows a morning meeting between Hong Kong commerce chief Edward Yau and Singapore transport minister S. Iswaran
  • Singapore has seen a sharp uptick in unlinked cases, reporting 42 such infections over the past week, including 11 on Monday

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Denise TsangDewey Sim
Denise Tsang  and Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 5:38pm, 17 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The governments of Hong Kong and Singapore have for a second time placed a highly anticipated travel bubble on hold. Photo: Getty Images The governments of Hong Kong and Singapore have for a second time placed a highly anticipated travel bubble on hold. Photo: Getty Images
The governments of Hong Kong and Singapore have for a second time placed a highly anticipated travel bubble on hold. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE