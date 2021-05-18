The coronavirus pandemic has dealt a huge blow to Hong Kong’s tourism sector. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: leaders from Hong Kong’s battered tourism sector urge people to get vaccinated so travel can resume
- Hong Kong Tourism Board, airlines and travel agents appeal to residents to get jabs as inoculation rate remains low
- Arrivals down 99.4 per cent year on year to 22,244 in the first four months of 2021, board reveals
