The 133-year-old Peak Tram is one of the world’s oldest funicular railways and rises to 396 metres above sea level. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s famed Peak Tram set for facelift, with classic carriages rolling into history
- Services will be suspended for nearly six months from June 28 for overhaul, and new trams will have capacity to carry 210 riders against 120 at present
- Next few weeks will be the last opportunity for city residents to ride the familiar carriages, and discounts will be offered for senior citizens
