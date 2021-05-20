The 133-year-old Peak Tram is one of the world’s oldest funicular railways and rises to 396 metres above sea level. Photo: Felix Wong The 133-year-old Peak Tram is one of the world’s oldest funicular railways and rises to 396 metres above sea level. Photo: Felix Wong
The 133-year-old Peak Tram is one of the world’s oldest funicular railways and rises to 396 metres above sea level. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s famed Peak Tram set for facelift, with classic carriages rolling into history

  • Services will be suspended for nearly six months from June 28 for overhaul, and new trams will have capacity to carry 210 riders against 120 at present
  • Next few weeks will be the last opportunity for city residents to ride the familiar carriages, and discounts will be offered for senior citizens

Topic |   Living heritage of Hong Kong
Kanis Leung
Updated: 7:39pm, 20 May, 2021

