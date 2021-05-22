Parts of the West Kowloon terminus for the high-speed rail link will be opened to visitors. Photo: Edward Wong
MTR Corporation to give Hong Kong rail enthusiasts rare glimpse behind scenes, in move aimed at boosting local tourism
- Rail giant to offer weekend tours of high-speed fleet at Yuen Long depot and parts of West Kowloon terminus
- Tours will start from May 28 and the corporation has made 30 time slots available for bookings
