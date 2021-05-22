Parts of the West Kowloon terminus for the high-speed rail link will be opened to visitors. Photo: Edward Wong Parts of the West Kowloon terminus for the high-speed rail link will be opened to visitors. Photo: Edward Wong
MTR Corporation to give Hong Kong rail enthusiasts rare glimpse behind scenes, in move aimed at boosting local tourism

  • Rail giant to offer weekend tours of high-speed fleet at Yuen Long depot and parts of West Kowloon terminus
  • Tours will start from May 28 and the corporation has made 30 time slots available for bookings

Denise Tsang
Updated: 8:11am, 22 May, 2021

