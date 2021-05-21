The Ngong Ping 360 cable car takes visitors on a 5.7km ride from Tung Chung to the Big Buddha on Lantau Island. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s iconic Ngong Ping 360 cable car attraction suffers 82 per cent drop in visitors for 2020 amid coronavirus pandemic
- Tourist hotspot on Lantau Island took in only 260,000 guests in 2020 as Covid-19 shut borders and crippled travel
- On an upbeat note, local visitor numbers have surged and company is focusing on family-themed activities as infections wane
