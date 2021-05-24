Hong Kong Disneyland says it has no plans to ask for government funds despite posting record losses last year. Photo: Sam Tsang Hong Kong Disneyland says it has no plans to ask for government funds despite posting record losses last year. Photo: Sam Tsang
Disney
Hong Kong Disneyland says it will not seek a cash infusion from the government after posting record losses last year

  • Commerce secretary Edward Yau tells lawmakers the beleaguered park can weather the losses after receiving a HK$2.1 billion revolving loan from its parent company
  • Managing director Michael Moriarty also assures lawmakers the park does not plan to ask for government funds, but acknowledges ‘a lot of uncertainties’ remain

Cannix Yau
Updated: 4:18pm, 24 May, 2021

