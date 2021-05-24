The government hopes to conclude talks on the cruises with operators soon so logistical preparations can begin. Photo: Martin Chan The government hopes to conclude talks on the cruises with operators soon so logistical preparations can begin. Photo: Martin Chan
The government hopes to conclude talks on the cruises with operators soon so logistical preparations can begin. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: Hong Kong plans to launch ‘cruises to nowhere’ for locals within months

  • Government talking with operators about scope of preventive health measures, but vaccination of passengers and crew will be mandatory
  • Industry is eager to restart business but still seeking consensus on idea of capping number of passengers at half ship’s capacity

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Denise Tsang
Denise Tsang

Updated: 8:22pm, 24 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The government hopes to conclude talks on the cruises with operators soon so logistical preparations can begin. Photo: Martin Chan The government hopes to conclude talks on the cruises with operators soon so logistical preparations can begin. Photo: Martin Chan
The government hopes to conclude talks on the cruises with operators soon so logistical preparations can begin. Photo: Martin Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE