Cathay Pacific’s catering arm has taken over as the vendor to the city’s largest Covid-19 quarantine facility (pictured). Photo: Sam Tsang Cathay Pacific’s catering arm has taken over as the vendor to the city’s largest Covid-19 quarantine facility (pictured). Photo: Sam Tsang
Cathay Pacific’s catering arm has taken over as the vendor to the city’s largest Covid-19 quarantine facility (pictured). Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Catering arm of Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific takes over as vendor for quarantine camp after food poisoning scandal

  • Cathay Pacific Catering Services is providing three meals a day, with four options for each, to those quarantined at Penny’s Bay facility
  • The previous vendor, Danny Catering Service, had its contract terminated after tainted food left dozens ill

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Denise Tsang
Denise Tsang

Updated: 7:54pm, 24 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Cathay Pacific’s catering arm has taken over as the vendor to the city’s largest Covid-19 quarantine facility (pictured). Photo: Sam Tsang Cathay Pacific’s catering arm has taken over as the vendor to the city’s largest Covid-19 quarantine facility (pictured). Photo: Sam Tsang
Cathay Pacific’s catering arm has taken over as the vendor to the city’s largest Covid-19 quarantine facility (pictured). Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE