All passengers and crew on board so-called cruises to nowhere will have to be fully vaccinated. Photo: SCMP
Coronavirus: Hong Kong to launch ‘cruises to nowhere’ as early as July, with strict Covid-19 rules in place

  • Minister unveils details of scheme allowing Hongkongers to embark on stop-free sea voyages; conditions include full vaccination, compulsory testing, half capacity
  • ‘Seacation’ plan permits residents to holiday outside Hong Kong without having to undergo quarantine

Denise Tsang
Updated: 12:55pm, 26 May, 2021

