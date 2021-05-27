Genting’s World Dream cruise ship heads out of Hong Kong last year. Photo: Martin Chan Genting’s World Dream cruise ship heads out of Hong Kong last year. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: will a Hong Kong cruise to nowhere sink or swim? Launch of sea packages draws mixed response

  • Operators such as Royal Caribbean Cruises and Genting Cruise Lines have started cooperating with travel agents on a string of offerings
  • High seas voyages without port visits are set to begin in late July

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Kathleen Magramo , Denise Tsang  and Kanis Leung

Updated: 8:06am, 27 May, 2021

