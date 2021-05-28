The keys to a brand new flat in Kwun Tong’s Grand Central development are available in an unprecedented bid to encourage people to get vaccinated. Photo: Handout The keys to a brand new flat in Kwun Tong’s Grand Central development are available in an unprecedented bid to encourage people to get vaccinated. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: Hong Kong flat worth HK$10.8 million up for grabs in lottery for vaccinated residents only, designed to boost lagging jabs drive

  • Flat in new Kwun Tong development is the grand prize in lucky draw open to all adult Hong Kong permanent residents who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19
  • Property tycoons launch unprecedented lottery to encourage more people to get inoculated amid sluggish take-up of government’s vaccine programme

Denise Tsang
Updated: 4:48pm, 28 May, 2021

