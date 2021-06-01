Mobile prepaid SIM cards are sold in Sham Shui Po on Tuesday. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong’s new prepaid SIM regulations watered down, as card limit for individuals, businesses expanded significantly
- The rules changes, approved on Tuesday by the Executive Council, will require users to provide real names, Hong Kong ID numbers, other information
- But the number of cards one person can hold has grown from three to 10, while businesses can have 25; operators also given longer to implement regulations
Topic | Hong Kong economy
Mobile prepaid SIM cards are sold in Sham Shui Po on Tuesday. Photo: Edmond So