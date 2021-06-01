Hong Kong retail sales were up 12.1 per cent year on year in April, but were still not as strong as they were in recent months. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong retail sales up 12.1 per cent year on year in April, marking slowdown in momentum of sector’s recovery
- While significant, the growth was substantially lower than the 20.2 per cent and 30 per cent jumps seen in March and February, respectively
- Hong Kong was confirming only a handful of coronavirus cases daily in April, but fears were heightened after mutated infections were detected in the community
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Hong Kong retail sales were up 12.1 per cent year on year in April, but were still not as strong as they were in recent months. Photo: Sam Tsang