Hong Kong retail sales were up 12.1 per cent year on year in April, but were still not as strong as they were in recent months. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong retail sales up 12.1 per cent year on year in April, marking slowdown in momentum of sector’s recovery

  • While significant, the growth was substantially lower than the 20.2 per cent and 30 per cent jumps seen in March and February, respectively
  • Hong Kong was confirming only a handful of coronavirus cases daily in April, but fears were heightened after mutated infections were detected in the community

Kanis Leung
Updated: 11:17pm, 1 Jun, 2021

