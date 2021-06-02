The Genting Dream is due to set sail again from Hong Kong this summer. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: bookings brisk for Hong Kong ‘cruises to nowhere’, operator says, as punters crave a summer holiday
- The ships are becoming alternative venues for wedding receptions and corporate activities, the Genting Dream operator says
- Officials last month announced the roll-out of cruises without port visits in late July
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
