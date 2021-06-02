People return to Hong Kong at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge immigration tower on Wednesday. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says talks about reopening border ‘ongoing’, but scheme aimed at mainland Chinese travellers put on hold
- In light of a fresh outbreak in Guangdong, the government has postponed the launch of its ‘Come2HK’ scheme
- The plan, which would have allowed mainland travellers to come to the city without quarantining, was meant to have kicked off last month
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
People return to Hong Kong at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge immigration tower on Wednesday. Photo: May Tse