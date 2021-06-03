A man leaves the community vaccination centre at Queen Elizabeth Stadium, in Wan Chai. Photo: K.Y. Cheng A man leaves the community vaccination centre at Queen Elizabeth Stadium, in Wan Chai. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: Hong Kong businesses donate HK$52 million in cash and prizes, including private flight from Cathay, in vaccine push

  • Cathay Pacific offers inoculated residents chance to win flight on Airbus A321, and 20 million Asia Miles
  • Other offers include millions in shopping, dining and hotel vouchers

Denise Tsang
Updated: 8:41pm, 3 Jun, 2021

