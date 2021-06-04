Thai authorities are hoping tourists will soon return to empty hotels and beaches, like this one in Phuket. Photo: Reuters
Hongkongers can fly direct to Phuket from July as Thailand seeks to kick-start tourism sector, but experts say success of scheme depends on quarantine-free travel
- Thai Airways to resume service from July 2 with minimum cost of ticket just over HK$3,000
- But Thailand listed as high risk by Hong Kong, meaning anyone returning from country faces two to three weeks in quarantine
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
