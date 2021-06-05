Hong Kong is leveraging on trade to get it out of the pandemic doldrums. Photo: Winson Wong Hong Kong is leveraging on trade to get it out of the pandemic doldrums. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong is leveraging on trade to get it out of the pandemic doldrums. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong trade rebounds sharply, hitting monthly high of more than HK$800 billion as commerce chief urges China, Southeast Asia penetration

  • Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau warns however that city has still to resolve a trade dispute with US over ‘Made-in-China’ label
  • Previous trade record was set in 2018 when the global economy was robust

Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Kanis Leung
Updated: 2:10pm, 5 Jun, 2021

