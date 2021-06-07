Hong Kong’s adult population will each be entitled to HK$5,000 in digital vouchers for spending locally. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s HK$5,000 voucher scheme set to open for registration next month, says finance chief Paul Chan
- Residents can sign up for local spending e-vouchers in July, assuming systems testing for the scheme runs to plan, Chan says
- More details relating to registration and payments expected at the end of this month
Topic | Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong’s adult population will each be entitled to HK$5,000 in digital vouchers for spending locally. Photo: Sam Tsang