Hong Kong extending civil servant pay freeze for another year amid struggling economy

  • Unions had pushed for the move fearing they might actually see salaries reduced after findings by the city’s Pay Trend Survey Committee
  • The decision, which impacts more than 170,000 government employees, was made on Tuesday morning by Carrie Lam’s Executive Council

Tony Cheung
Updated: 12:59pm, 8 Jun, 2021

