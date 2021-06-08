Hong Kong civil servants are in line for their second pay freeze in as many years. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong extending civil servant pay freeze for another year amid struggling economy
- Unions had pushed for the move fearing they might actually see salaries reduced after findings by the city’s Pay Trend Survey Committee
- The decision, which impacts more than 170,000 government employees, was made on Tuesday morning by Carrie Lam’s Executive Council
