Rita Li, Octopus Cards’ sales and marketing director, announces the company’s measures to support small businesses. Photo: Winson Wong Rita Li, Octopus Cards’ sales and marketing director, announces the company’s measures to support small businesses. Photo: Winson Wong
Rita Li, Octopus Cards’ sales and marketing director, announces the company’s measures to support small businesses. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong e-payment operator Octopus to spend HK$1 million helping city’s small businesses capitalise on e-vouchers plan

  • Firm to help smaller firms with digital marketing as government prepares to give every adult Hongkonger HK$5,000 in bid to boost city’s economy
  • Company will also subsidise businesses that don’t have Octopus system and waive admin fees

Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Kanis Leung
Kanis Leung

Updated: 7:33pm, 8 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Rita Li, Octopus Cards’ sales and marketing director, announces the company’s measures to support small businesses. Photo: Winson Wong Rita Li, Octopus Cards’ sales and marketing director, announces the company’s measures to support small businesses. Photo: Winson Wong
Rita Li, Octopus Cards’ sales and marketing director, announces the company’s measures to support small businesses. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE