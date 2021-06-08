Hong Kong businesses are offering hard cash and other prizes in lotteries open to those who have been vaccinated. Photo: Bloomberg Hong Kong businesses are offering hard cash and other prizes in lotteries open to those who have been vaccinated. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: gold, cash, and HK$20 million in shopping vouchers among incentives Hong Kong businesses offering to residents to get Covid-19 vaccine

  • Developers and insurance companies add to list of offers to Hong Kong residents from private sector that now tops HK$113 million
  • Hong Kong’s richest man Li Ka-shing and Executive Council convenor Bernard Chan among those offering incentives

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Denise Tsang
Denise Tsang

Updated: 10:09pm, 8 Jun, 2021

