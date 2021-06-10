Since May 16, Phuket has recorded only single-digit daily coronavirus infections. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: lack of travel bubble, Thailand’s high-risk status spoil tourism overtures to Hong Kong visitors, experts say
- Vaccinated residents from city can go to Phuket without requiring any quarantine from July 2 if they test negative for coronavirus
- But lack of a bubble and Hong Kong’s listing of Thailand as a high-risk country mean visitors will have to be quarantined for weeks in hotels upon return
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Since May 16, Phuket has recorded only single-digit daily coronavirus infections. Photo: AFP