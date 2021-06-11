The Hong Kong Book Fair will return to the Convention and Exhibition Centre this year. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong Book Fair to finally return after being delayed by Covid-19, but social-distancing rules mean event will be smaller
- Seven-day fair will be held at the Convention and Exhibition Centre from July 14 to 21
- Exhibitors doubt there will be many new politics books given current climate in city
Topic | Hong Kong Book Fair
The Hong Kong Book Fair will return to the Convention and Exhibition Centre this year. Photo: Jonathan Wong