Residents enjoy a journey on The Peak Tram last week. The iconic carriages are set to be retired during a HK$700 million upgrade. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong residents bid farewell to Peak Tram’s ‘romantic’ burgundy carriages as attraction upgrade looms

  • ‘Retro-style’ cars set to give way to ones that will nearly double capacity to 210 passengers, slash running times to just 17 minutes
  • The current model, in use since 1989, is being replaced amid a HK$700 million revamp that will also upgrade the control and signalling systems

Kathleen Magramo
Updated: 8:00am, 13 Jun, 2021

