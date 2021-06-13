Hong Kong has been in the throes of a recession amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Felix Wong Hong Kong has been in the throes of a recession amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong jobless rate to fall further, but full economic recovery hinges on Covid-19 vaccination, reopening borders: finance chief Paul Chan

  • Financial secretary’s blog post comes with city expecting no new coronavirus cases for Sunday
  • Chan says the latest unemployment rate could return to levels from a year ago, at about 5.9 to 6.2 per cent, down from the 6.4 mark in last announcement

Chan Ho-him
Updated: 1:11pm, 13 Jun, 2021

