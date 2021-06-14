Jonathan Zeman, CEO of Lan Kwai Fong Group, says he believes the area is poised for a revival. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Jonathan Zeman, CEO of Lan Kwai Fong Group, says he believes the area is poised for a revival. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong party hub Lan Kwai Fong primed for a comeback after months of coronavirus-related closures, LKF Group CEO says

  • ‘I don’t think nightlife in Hong Kong is over or anything, because Hong Kong is a place where people work hard and then they play hard,’ says Jonathan Zeman
  • There are six new nightclubs opening in the area this year, though rents are down 20 to 30 per cent from 2018 levels, he adds

Kathleen Magramo
Updated: 10:36pm, 14 Jun, 2021

