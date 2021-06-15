Former city leader CY Leung has called for Hongkongers to have a sense of urgency in working with the mainland. Photo: Martin Chan
Ex-Hong Kong leader CY Leung warns border closures put window of opportunity with mainland Chinese business partners at risk
- A year of border closures has forced mainland businesspeople to seek ‘substitutes’, which ‘may become permanent’ if the situation does not return to normal, Leung says
- Speaking at the annual China Conference, organised by the Post, Leung also calls for a sense of urgency among Hongkongers to work with the mainland
