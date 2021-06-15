Commerce secretary Edward Yau (second left) told China Conference attendees that Hong Kong was looking for way to relax travel requirements for the fully vaccinated. Photo: Nora Tam Commerce secretary Edward Yau (second left) told China Conference attendees that Hong Kong was looking for way to relax travel requirements for the fully vaccinated. Photo: Nora Tam
Commerce secretary Edward Yau (second left) told China Conference attendees that Hong Kong was looking for way to relax travel requirements for the fully vaccinated. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: Hong Kong considering relaxing travel restrictions for the fully vaccinated, commerce chief tells China Conference

  • Commerce secretary Edward Yau tells conference attendees city actively looking for ‘leeway’ in ways to loosen rules for those with two jabs, pointing to existing ‘vaccine bubble’ as example
  • Inoculation, which has been moving at a sluggish pace in Hong Kong, ‘one of the keys’ to moving beyond pandemic, he says

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 2:39pm, 15 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Commerce secretary Edward Yau (second left) told China Conference attendees that Hong Kong was looking for way to relax travel requirements for the fully vaccinated. Photo: Nora Tam Commerce secretary Edward Yau (second left) told China Conference attendees that Hong Kong was looking for way to relax travel requirements for the fully vaccinated. Photo: Nora Tam
Commerce secretary Edward Yau (second left) told China Conference attendees that Hong Kong was looking for way to relax travel requirements for the fully vaccinated. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE