Commerce secretary Edward Yau (second left) told China Conference attendees that Hong Kong was looking for way to relax travel requirements for the fully vaccinated. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: Hong Kong considering relaxing travel restrictions for the fully vaccinated, commerce chief tells China Conference
- Commerce secretary Edward Yau tells conference attendees city actively looking for ‘leeway’ in ways to loosen rules for those with two jabs, pointing to existing ‘vaccine bubble’ as example
- Inoculation, which has been moving at a sluggish pace in Hong Kong, ‘one of the keys’ to moving beyond pandemic, he says
