An aerial view of the Central and Western district of Hong Kong. Photo: Roy Issa An aerial view of the Central and Western district of Hong Kong. Photo: Roy Issa
An aerial view of the Central and Western district of Hong Kong. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong a renter’s market, experts say, as remote working sees companies downsize despite Covid-19 situation stabilising

  • City currently has more than 10 million sq ft of office space available, with 6 million sq ft more expected to come online by 2024
  • Shared work spaces in demand, with the occupancy rate of co-working spaces at a high of around 85 per cent

Topic |   China Conference
Kathleen Magramo
Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 4:21pm, 15 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An aerial view of the Central and Western district of Hong Kong. Photo: Roy Issa An aerial view of the Central and Western district of Hong Kong. Photo: Roy Issa
An aerial view of the Central and Western district of Hong Kong. Photo: Roy Issa
READ FULL ARTICLE