Mong Kok is being eyed for redevelopment in the Urban Renewal Authority’s five-year business plan. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong’s Urban Renewal Authority to build 18,000 new homes in HK$100 billion drive to help first-time buyers, regenerate parts of the city

  • URA announces biggest, costliest five-year business plan in its history aimed at boosting private housing supply, redeveloping old communities
  • Public to be consulted on redeveloping Kowloon’s Yau Ma Tei and Mong Kok, home to some of the city’s most densely populated neighbourhoods

Joyce Ng
Updated: 10:14pm, 15 Jun, 2021

