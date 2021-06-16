Jack Ma, billionaire chairman of Alibaba, has taken up painting while maintaining a low profile, according to a close business partner. Photo: Bloomberg
Alibaba’s Jack Ma still ‘lying low’, but company has put last year’s regulatory storm behind it, executive vice-chairman says
- In wide-ranging interview, Joseph Tsai says billionaire living a ‘normal life’ focused on hobbies and philanthropy after stepping down from chairmanship and CEO role two years ago
- The top Alibaba executive also praises stability brought by Hong Kong’s national security law, saying he felt personally unsafe in the city as a Mandarin speaker during 2019’s anti-government protests
