Alibaba
Alibaba’s Jack Ma still ‘lying low’, but company has put last year’s regulatory storm behind it, executive vice-chairman says

  • In wide-ranging interview, Joseph Tsai says billionaire living a ‘normal life’ focused on hobbies and philanthropy after stepping down from chairmanship and CEO role two years ago
  • The top Alibaba executive also praises stability brought by Hong Kong’s national security law, saying he felt personally unsafe in the city as a Mandarin speaker during 2019’s anti-government protests

Denise TsangLilian Cheng
Denise Tsang  and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 2:15pm, 16 Jun, 2021

Jack Ma, billionaire chairman of Alibaba, has taken up painting while maintaining a low profile, according to a close business partner. Photo: Bloomberg
