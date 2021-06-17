A deal offering quarantine-free entry into the EU, on the condition Hong Kong reciprocates, remains a distant prospect for now, some say. Photo: AFP A deal offering quarantine-free entry into the EU, on the condition Hong Kong reciprocates, remains a distant prospect for now, some say. Photo: AFP
A deal offering quarantine-free entry into the EU, on the condition Hong Kong reciprocates, remains a distant prospect for now, some say. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: EU-Hong Kong travel deal unlikely for now given low vaccination rate, sources say

  • The European Union has agreed to ease travel restrictions on Hongkongers entering the bloc, but only if the city reciprocates
  • While the city confirmed no new cases on Thursday, Hong Kong’s low vaccination rate meant it was still vulnerable to outbreaks, according to one health expert

Denise Tsang  and Zoe Low

Updated: 3:34pm, 17 Jun, 2021

