Major Hong Kong business chambers announce HK$35 million in giveaways to encourage residents to get vaccinated

  • The Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce will be giving away HK$30 million worth of sweeteners, including three luxury cars
  • The Chinese Manufacturers’ Association of Hong Kong is putting up HK$5 million in prizes, including jewellery and shopping vouchers

Kathleen Magramo
Updated: 9:31pm, 17 Jun, 2021

People file into a community vaccination centre in Jordan to receive Sinovac jabs earlier this month. Photo: Felix Wong
