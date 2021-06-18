Registration for Hong Kong’s HK$5,000 voucher programme is set to open early next month. Photo: Bloomberg Registration for Hong Kong’s HK$5,000 voucher programme is set to open early next month. Photo: Bloomberg
Registration for Hong Kong’s HK$5,000 voucher programme is set to open early next month. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Registration for Hong Kong’s HK$5,000 vouchers to open in early July, with instalment options geared towards spending patterns of young and old

  • Octopus users will be able to stretch the payments across three instalments, while those using e-wallets will be paid out in two tranches
  • The HK$36 billion scheme is aimed at helping jump-start an economy now slowly recovering after being ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Kathleen Magramo
Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 11:44am, 18 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Registration for Hong Kong’s HK$5,000 voucher programme is set to open early next month. Photo: Bloomberg Registration for Hong Kong’s HK$5,000 voucher programme is set to open early next month. Photo: Bloomberg
Registration for Hong Kong’s HK$5,000 voucher programme is set to open early next month. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE