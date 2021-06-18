Registration for Hong Kong’s HK$5,000 voucher programme is set to open early next month. Photo: Bloomberg
Registration for Hong Kong’s HK$5,000 vouchers to open in early July, with instalment options geared towards spending patterns of young and old
- Octopus users will be able to stretch the payments across three instalments, while those using e-wallets will be paid out in two tranches
- The HK$36 billion scheme is aimed at helping jump-start an economy now slowly recovering after being ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
