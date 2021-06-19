Financial Secretary Paul Chan announces details of the consumption voucher scheme on Friday. Photo: Felix Wong Financial Secretary Paul Chan announces details of the consumption voucher scheme on Friday. Photo: Felix Wong
Financial Secretary Paul Chan announces details of the consumption voucher scheme on Friday. Photo: Felix Wong
The HK$5,000 vouchers are nearly here, but how do you get them, where can you spend them, and which residents can’t have them?

  • Adult permanent residents, and migrants from mainland China can soon register for the digital vouchers designed to boost the city’s economy
  • The vouchers will be available on a variety of e-payment platforms, but not if you are a work-permit holder or foreign domestic helper

Kanis Leung , Kathleen Magramo  and Sammy Heung

Updated: 11:45am, 19 Jun, 2021

