People in the queue to get vaccinated at Sun Yat Sen Memorial Park Sports Centre in Sai Ying Pun. Hong Kong has seen a sluggish take-up rate in general. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus: Hong Kong expecting 1 new imported case, possibly taking streak of zero local infections to 15 days; largest business chamber urges public to get vaccinated
- Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce chief executive George Leung stresses importance of reopening borders, with his group pledging HK$30 million in lottery goodies for inoculated
- Registrations for lucky draw start on July 2, open to all identity card holders aged 18 and above, including domestic helpers and expats
