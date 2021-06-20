Cathay Pacific has been hit hard by the pandemic. Photo: SCMP Cathay Pacific has been hit hard by the pandemic. Photo: SCMP
Cathay Pacific has been hit hard by the pandemic. Photo: SCMP
Cathay Pacific
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Cathay Pacific looks at ‘Amazon concept’, with customers encouraged to spend on goods, services and products through airline

  • Executives envisage rejigging carrier’s position in group, paving way for new business initiatives to sit alongside the airline under a ‘Cathay’ ecosystem, according to sources
  • Senior management have likened initiative to that of AirAsia, which has branched out into businesses including food delivery, online groceries and insurance

Topic |   Cathay Pacific
Danny Lee
Danny Lee

Updated: 4:25pm, 20 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Cathay Pacific has been hit hard by the pandemic. Photo: SCMP Cathay Pacific has been hit hard by the pandemic. Photo: SCMP
Cathay Pacific has been hit hard by the pandemic. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE