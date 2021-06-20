Fresh Seafood Restaurant in Tsim Sha Tsui has set up a zone C, which operates until midnight serving a maximum of six people per table. Photo: May Tse Fresh Seafood Restaurant in Tsim Sha Tsui has set up a zone C, which operates until midnight serving a maximum of six people per table. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: more Hong Kong restaurants try out tricky ‘vaccine bubble’ type D zone in bid to boost business

  • At least 16 eateries have introduced ‘type D’ arrangements for vaccinated customers, allowing them to seat up to eight people per table with dine-in service until 2am, a rise from just three outlets a week ago
  • Owners say that with city’s vaccination rate gradually rising, they hope to fully utilise benefits of bubble and expand operating capacity

Cannix Yau
Updated: 9:19pm, 20 Jun, 2021

