Nearly two-thirds of Hong Kong Airlines’ workforce has either been made redundant or taken pay cuts. Photo: Felix Wong
Nearly two-thirds of Hong Kong Airlines workers are laid off or take pay cuts
- The airline, backed by the bankrupt HNA Group, cites in its redundancy notices its plans to reduce operating capacity going forward
- Employees who opted for pay cuts were effectively required to agree to either five or seven months’ unpaid leave
Topic | Aviation
Nearly two-thirds of Hong Kong Airlines’ workforce has either been made redundant or taken pay cuts. Photo: Felix Wong