The Hong Kong Book Fair was last held in 2019. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong Book Fair organisers urge exhibitors to be ‘self-disciplined’ with national security law in place
- Books at the seven-day fair will not be vetted or censored but publishers will have to participate within limits of law, organisers say
- The first book fair to be held since Beijing-imposed security legislation came into force last June will run from July 14 to 20
Topic | Hong Kong Book Fair
The Hong Kong Book Fair was last held in 2019. Photo: Jonathan Wong