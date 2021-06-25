Water taxis will soon link Hong Kong Island and Kowloon. Photo: Facebook Water taxis will soon link Hong Kong Island and Kowloon. Photo: Facebook
Water taxis will soon link Hong Kong Island and Kowloon. Photo: Facebook
Tourism
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong to launch ‘water taxi’ service across Victoria Harbour next month

  • Running from July 3 initially every Saturday night, the boats will stop at Hung Hom, Tsim Sha Tsui East and Central and cost HK$48 for the full adult fare
  • The service promises to evoke old Hong Kong – ﻿when motorised boats filled the water before the introduction of vehicular harbour crossings

Topic |   Tourism
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 10:34pm, 25 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Water taxis will soon link Hong Kong Island and Kowloon. Photo: Facebook Water taxis will soon link Hong Kong Island and Kowloon. Photo: Facebook
Water taxis will soon link Hong Kong Island and Kowloon. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE