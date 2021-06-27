A Hong Kong vending machine offers an array of electronic payment options. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s digital voucher scheme will help ‘build platform’ for city’s electronic payment future, finance chief says
- ‘Using an e-wallet isn’t as distant as one may think,’ Paul Chan says in dismissing concerns that adoption remains far behind mainland China
- The HK$5,000 vouchers, paid out in instalments, are intended to boost spending in an economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic
Topic | Hong Kong economy
