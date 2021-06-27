A Hong Kong vending machine offers an array of electronic payment options. Photo: Felix Wong A Hong Kong vending machine offers an array of electronic payment options. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong’s digital voucher scheme will help ‘build platform’ for city’s electronic payment future, finance chief says

  • ‘Using an e-wallet isn’t as distant as one may think,’ Paul Chan says in dismissing concerns that adoption remains far behind mainland China
  • The HK$5,000 vouchers, paid out in instalments, are intended to boost spending in an economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic

Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 12:48pm, 27 Jun, 2021

